-$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) will report earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.59). Sierra Wireless posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 284.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.98). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sierra Wireless.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.35. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.69%.

SWIR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.27.

Shares of SWIR stock opened at $16.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sierra Wireless has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $22.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.44 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 2.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWIR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 9,983.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,260 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Wireless (SWIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.