-$0.86 EPS Expected for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) will report earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Nevro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Nevro posted earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 196.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nevro will report full year earnings of ($2.89) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.36) to ($2.14). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($1.44). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.83 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share.

NVRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Nevro from $210.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Nevro from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Nevro from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nevro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.17.

In other news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $1,153,848.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Keith Grossman purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.07 per share, for a total transaction of $735,490.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Nevro in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Nevro in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Nevro in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Nevro in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Nevro in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

Shares of NVRO traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $122.00. 508,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,123. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.18 and its 200 day moving average is $149.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 7.53. Nevro has a 1-year low of $99.54 and a 1-year high of $188.14.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

