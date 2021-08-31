$1.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) will post $1.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Coty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.35 billion. Coty reported sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coty will report full-year sales of $5.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $5.33 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.05 billion to $5.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Coty.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Coty had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $7.60 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Coty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

Shares of COTY opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. Coty has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.71.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Coty by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 50,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 16,626 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 18.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,713,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,001,000 after buying an additional 266,863 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 67.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 716,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after buying an additional 289,555 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 6.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 571,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after buying an additional 32,476 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 329.6% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 841,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after buying an additional 645,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care, and mass fragrances.

