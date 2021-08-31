$1.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) will report $1.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Victoria’s Secret’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.47 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45 billion. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will report full-year sales of $6.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.85 billion to $6.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.05 billion to $7.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Victoria’s Secret.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VSCO. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.71.

Victoria’s Secret stock opened at $66.92 on Tuesday. Victoria’s Secret has a 52 week low of $47.97 and a 52 week high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

