-$1.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) to announce ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zai Lab’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.50) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.82). The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zai Lab will report full year earnings of ($7.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.20) to ($5.98). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.10) to ($1.63). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zai Lab.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $36.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.85.

In other news, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $1,430,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,037,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.71, for a total value of $1,301,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 223,752 shares of company stock worth $35,774,847. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZLAB. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 50.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Zai Lab during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 17.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the second quarter worth about $80,000. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZLAB stock opened at $139.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.64. Zai Lab has a 1 year low of $72.42 and a 1 year high of $193.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.25 and a beta of 1.12.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

