$1.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) This Quarter

Analysts expect MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.72 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MasTec’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.74. MasTec reported earnings of $1.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MasTec will report full-year earnings of $5.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $5.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $6.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MasTec.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion.

Several analysts have commented on MTZ shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.08.

Shares of MasTec stock traded down $1.30 on Tuesday, hitting $91.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,170,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,407. MasTec has a 52-week low of $40.18 and a 52-week high of $122.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

