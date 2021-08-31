100,000 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Purchased by Monetta Financial Services Inc.

Monetta Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,000. Ford Motor accounts for approximately 1.1% of Monetta Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 5.2% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 15,263 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 92,963 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.8% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 24,432 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.82.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,836.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,994.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE F traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $13.03. The stock had a trading volume of 40,293,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,818,992. The stock has a market cap of $52.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $16.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

