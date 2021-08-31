101,000 Shares in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Purchased by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 101,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,254,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of Booz Allen Hamilton as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAH. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,173,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,657,000 after buying an additional 2,213,285 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 545.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,057,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,170,000 after buying an additional 893,763 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,991,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,287,762,000 after buying an additional 768,960 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 258.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 620,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,957,000 after buying an additional 447,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,806,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,476,000 after purchasing an additional 403,054 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $3,802,877.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,484 shares of company stock worth $4,517,047. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $81.76 on Tuesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $74.32 and a 12-month high of $100.26. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.48.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 53.87%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.95%.

Several research firms have commented on BAH. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

