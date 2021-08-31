10,218 Shares in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) Bought by HM Capital Management LLC

HM Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.7% of HM Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. HM Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 743.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,201.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.3% during the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 25,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTWV stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.22. 216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,303. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.31 and a 200 day moving average of $141.84. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $82.96 and a 52-week high of $152.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%.

