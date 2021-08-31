1,056,318 Shares in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) Acquired by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,056,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,928,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned 5.86% of Lydall as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lydall by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,601 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Lydall in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Lydall by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 404,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,650,000 after buying an additional 176,934 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Lydall by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 801,107 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,029,000 after buying an additional 96,843 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Lydall by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Lydall from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of LDL traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.98. The stock had a trading volume of 105,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,568. Lydall, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $62.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.89. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,032.83 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Lydall had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%.

Lydall, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration, separation, thermal, and acoustical applications. It operates through the following segments: Performance Materials; Technical Nonwovens; and Thermal and Acoustical Solutions.

