106,999 Shares in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Acquired by SG Capital Management LLC

SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 106,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,907,000. SG Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of The Simply Good Foods as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,375,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,248,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 9.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,024,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,261,000 after purchasing an additional 512,865 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,355,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,657,000 after purchasing an additional 347,145 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,216,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,302,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,037,000 after buying an additional 180,323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $723,111.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,838.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMPL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.62. 365,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,258. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.99.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.09 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SMPL shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lifted their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens started coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.23.

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

