110,000 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Acquired by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 110,000 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $26,591,000. Target makes up about 0.8% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Target by 1,562.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $894,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242,754 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,678,800,000 after buying an additional 1,633,495 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Target by 619.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,658,670 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $328,533,000 after buying an additional 1,428,121 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Target by 3,162.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 750,108 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $148,574,000 after buying an additional 727,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 269.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 988,070 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $195,707,000 after buying an additional 720,285 shares during the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.30.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 111,744 shares of company stock valued at $27,956,684. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $246.14. 205,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,432,272. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $143.38 and a 1-year high of $267.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $252.56 and a 200-day moving average of $221.66. The stock has a market cap of $121.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 38.22%.

Target announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.