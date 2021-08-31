121,700 Shares in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Bought by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 121,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,925,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of Pentair as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Pentair by 22.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 263,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after acquiring an additional 48,192 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pentair by 5.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,801,000 after acquiring an additional 15,110 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Pentair by 51.1% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 8,589 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pentair by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,890,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,664,000 after buying an additional 20,538 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Pentair by 278.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 45,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 33,485 shares during the period. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.86.

NYSE PNR opened at $77.26 on Tuesday. Pentair plc has a one year low of $43.19 and a one year high of $80.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.62 and a 200 day moving average of $66.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

