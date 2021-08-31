$125.40 Million in Sales Expected for Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) to post sales of $125.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $124.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $125.91 million. Noodles & Company reported sales of $105.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full year sales of $484.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $478.70 million to $491.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $529.24 million, with estimates ranging from $509.20 million to $546.07 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Noodles & Company.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NDLS shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noodles & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Sidoti began coverage on Noodles & Company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDLS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 617,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the first quarter worth about $740,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the first quarter worth about $357,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 38.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,310,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,911,000 after purchasing an additional 61,094 shares during the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NDLS stock opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $562.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1,236.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.47. Noodles & Company has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.52.

About Noodles & Company

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Noodles & Company (NDLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.