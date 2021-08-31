1,304,248 Shares in Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) Purchased by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,304,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,617,000. Romeo Power comprises 0.8% of Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned about 0.99% of Romeo Power as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Romeo Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Romeo Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Romeo Power in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Romeo Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Romeo Power by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Michael Patterson sold 1,862,399 shares of Romeo Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $15,849,015.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,972,489 shares in the company, valued at $118,905,881.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RMO opened at $5.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.02. Romeo Power, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $38.90. The company has a market cap of $679.67 million, a PE ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RMO shares. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Romeo Power from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Romeo Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Romeo Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.18.

Romeo Power Profile

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

