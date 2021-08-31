145,185 Shares in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 145,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,703,000. FDx Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of iShares MSCI Italy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWI. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the third quarter worth about $9,172,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 444.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 57,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $745,000.

Get iShares MSCI Italy ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EWI opened at $32.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.21. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $34.53.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Italy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Italy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.