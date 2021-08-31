150,000 Shares in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Purchased by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,295,000. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. StoneX Group Inc. owned 0.46% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1,161.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.84. 1,031,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,784. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.63 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.85 and its 200-day moving average is $47.55.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

