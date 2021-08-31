$171.43 Million in Sales Expected for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) will report sales of $171.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $173.20 million and the lowest is $169.50 million. United Community Banks reported sales of $177.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full-year sales of $695.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $690.50 million to $699.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $772.08 million, with estimates ranging from $696.80 million to $859.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 33.15%. The company had revenue of $174.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. United Community Banks’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UCBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $30.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.44 and its 200 day moving average is $32.74. United Community Banks has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

In other news, Director Robert H. Blalock purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.16 per share, with a total value of $93,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,352.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert A. Edwards purchased 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.30 per share, for a total transaction of $299,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,689.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UCBI. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 49.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 80,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 26,548 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 296.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 195,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,677,000 after acquiring an additional 146,300 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 23.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the first quarter worth about $531,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the first quarter worth about $315,000. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

