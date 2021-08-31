17,261 Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Purchased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 0.31% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 501.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 16,466 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 424.7% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 19,862 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 72.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 37.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,153,000 after acquiring an additional 18,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,626,000.

NYSEARCA RWJ opened at $118.56 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $57.33 and a 1-year high of $126.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.57.

