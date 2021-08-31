173,020 Shares in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Purchased by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 173,020 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADT. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in ADT by 563.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,253,682 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $186,167,000 after buying an additional 14,654,888 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in ADT by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,080,691 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $76,641,000 after buying an additional 619,677 shares during the period. Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its position in ADT by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 8,708,628 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $73,501,000 after buying an additional 3,608,528 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ADT by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,377,985 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $62,271,000 after buying an additional 350,292 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ADT by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,846,466 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $32,465,000 after buying an additional 631,572 shares during the period. 89.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ADT alerts:

NYSE ADT opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.55. ADT Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $11.77.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.33). ADT had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. ADT’s payout ratio is -38.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ADT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of ADT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of ADT in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.42.

About ADT

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT).

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.