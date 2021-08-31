175,200 Shares in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Purchased by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 175,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,171,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of BorgWarner as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,253,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $241,630,000 after acquiring an additional 208,441 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth about $942,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner by 3.7% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,723 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in BorgWarner by 4.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 55,927 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in BorgWarner by 2.1% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 142,901 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BWA opened at $42.96 on Tuesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.30 and a 1-year high of $55.55. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.01.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.36.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $248,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 127,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,066,889.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

