1MillionNFTs (1MIL) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.84 Million

1MillionNFTs (CURRENCY:1MIL) traded up 67.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. During the last week, 1MillionNFTs has traded 287.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 1MillionNFTs coin can now be bought for approximately $5.95 or 0.00012764 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 1MillionNFTs has a market cap of $714,149.89 and $2.84 million worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00065477 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.22 or 0.00131293 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.73 or 0.00162417 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,402.98 or 0.07298571 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003307 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,770.65 or 1.00311736 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.50 or 0.00850398 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1MillionNFTs Profile

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

Buying and Selling 1MillionNFTs

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using US dollars.

