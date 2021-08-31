$2.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) will post sales of $2.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.49 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.75 billion. Caesars Entertainment posted sales of $1.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 92%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full year sales of $9.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.34 billion to $10.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.37 billion to $12.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.37%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America raised Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.93.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $76,478.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 196,890 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $760,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 25.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 8,273.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 46,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 45,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $102.12 on Tuesday. Caesars Entertainment has a one year low of $43.07 and a one year high of $113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.59. The company has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 3.20.

