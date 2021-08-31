205,900 Shares in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 205,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.13% of MicroVision at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in MicroVision during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in MicroVision during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in MicroVision during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in MicroVision during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management bought a new position in MicroVision in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 18.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MVIS opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.09 and a current ratio of 13.11. MicroVision, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.41 and a beta of 3.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

