210,000 Shares in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Acquired by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 210,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,909,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.19% of Sunnova Energy International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 20.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 22.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 6.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NOVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.64.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $300,653.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,016.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOVA stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,914. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a one year low of $18.82 and a one year high of $57.70.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.17 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 128.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

