22,078 Shares in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Bought by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $65.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.80. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.69 and a 52-week high of $67.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

