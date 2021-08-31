224,650 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Purchased by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 224,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,902,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.33% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHD. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,851,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,359,000 after buying an additional 375,148 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 712,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,534,000 after purchasing an additional 50,678 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 61.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 522,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,411,000 after purchasing an additional 199,535 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 370,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,867,000 after purchasing an additional 35,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 303,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,991,000 after buying an additional 72,344 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.22. 335,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,924. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $31.77 and a 52-week high of $46.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.61.

