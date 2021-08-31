22,573 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Purchased by Bbva USA

Bbva USA acquired a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,580,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,752,000 after buying an additional 39,837 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,712,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,387,305,000 after acquiring an additional 369,419 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 681.8% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 548,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $133,300,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $2,752,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,270,794.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,314 shares of company stock worth $14,141,623 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $287.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,954,597. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $287.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.99. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $171.63 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $338.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

