238,440 Shares in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Bought by High Pointe Capital Management LLC

High Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 238,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,901,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,110,000 after buying an additional 3,001,583 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,704,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,409,000 after buying an additional 308,777 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,671,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,413,000 after purchasing an additional 898,245 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,993,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,104,000 after purchasing an additional 714,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 5,774,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,963,000 after purchasing an additional 145,894 shares in the last quarter. 57.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hecla Mining stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,124,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,131,271. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 87.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 2.20.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.49 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

In other news, Director Charles B. Stanley sold 46,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $420,695.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Theodore Crumley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $467,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 177,998 shares of company stock worth $1,547,122. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.62 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.30.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

