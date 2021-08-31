240,660 Shares in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Purchased by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 240,660 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,550,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of Juniper Networks as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Juniper Networks by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 166,037 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 17,705 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Juniper Networks by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 853,028 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,608,000 after purchasing an additional 74,769 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 224,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after acquiring an additional 116,074 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $925,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 156,376 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 8,219 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JNPR opened at $29.44 on Tuesday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $29.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.26, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.47%.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $156,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $283,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,337. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JNPR shares. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

