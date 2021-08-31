$241.26 Million in Sales Expected for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) will post $241.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $225.73 million and the highest is $256.79 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust posted sales of $76.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 213.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full year sales of $677.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $633.75 million to $733.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 106.05% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 353,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,588,000 after purchasing an additional 117,340 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1,337.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1,978.9% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 55,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 52,579 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PEB opened at $21.60 on Tuesday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.42 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.74%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC

