$241.26 Million in Sales Expected for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) will post $241.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $225.73 million and the highest is $256.79 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust posted sales of $76.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 213.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full year sales of $677.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $633.75 million to $733.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 106.05% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 353,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,588,000 after purchasing an additional 117,340 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1,337.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1,978.9% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 55,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 52,579 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PEB opened at $21.60 on Tuesday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.42 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.74%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.