241,453 Shares in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Bought by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 241,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,000. Radius Global Infrastructure accounts for about 1.0% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Delta Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Radius Global Infrastructure as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RADI. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $2,050,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $662,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $1,337,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $2,764,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $242,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RADI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.58. 1,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,493. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $18.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average of $14.60.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.43). On average, research analysts anticipate that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Radius Global Infrastructure from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Radius Global Infrastructure from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

