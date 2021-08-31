276,766 Shares in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) Bought by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 276,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned 1.02% of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIZD. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 1,406.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BIZD opened at $17.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.68. VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $17.70.

