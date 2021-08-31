29,091 Shares in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUSB) Acquired by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUSB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 29,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.11% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,018,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $1,461,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $861,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $522,000.

Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares stock opened at $50.14 on Tuesday. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $51.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.11.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.