29,547 Shares in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Purchased by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,886,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of Vail Resorts as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Vail Resorts by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,487,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,958,000 after acquiring an additional 66,134 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 24.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,186,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,426,000 after acquiring an additional 629,424 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 530.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,852,000 after acquiring an additional 351,476 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 186.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 362,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,767,000 after acquiring an additional 235,966 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth about $104,365,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

MTN opened at $303.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $308.78 and its 200-day moving average is $311.11. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.46 and a 1-year high of $338.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.26 and a beta of 1.30.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $889.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.82 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,492 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.94, for a total transaction of $474,366.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,514.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.93, for a total transaction of $321,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,558.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,497 shares of company stock worth $32,322,138. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.42.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.