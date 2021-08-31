2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF (BATS:LYFE) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF (BATS:LYFE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $32.31. 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF shares last traded at $32.03, with a volume of 21,833 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.91.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF (BATS:LYFE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

