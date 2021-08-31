2ndVote Society Defended ETF (BATS:EGIS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

2ndVote Society Defended ETF (BATS:EGIS)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $34.68. 2ndVote Society Defended ETF shares last traded at $34.57, with a volume of 24,259 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.21.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 2ndVote Society Defended ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of 2ndVote Society Defended ETF (BATS:EGIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

