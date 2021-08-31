301,400 Shares in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Bought by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 301,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,837,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of The Western Union at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in The Western Union by 1.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 3.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 1.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,566 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 31.1% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

The Western Union stock opened at $21.27 on Tuesday. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.10. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 424.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The Western Union’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 50.27%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

