3,060 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Purchased by Bbva USA

Bbva USA bought a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,695,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Booking by 31.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 62 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Booking by 89.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Booking by 14.4% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank raised its position in Booking by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

BKNG stock traded up $29.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,307.00. The stock had a trading volume of 10,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,385. The stock has a market cap of $94.73 billion, a PE ratio of 226.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,190.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,283.12. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,589.00 and a 52-week high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($10.81) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKNG. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,487.24.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

