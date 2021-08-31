313,904 Shares in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Acquired by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 313,904 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,942,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in TELUS by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,121,648 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $754,246,000 after buying an additional 6,941,905 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,426,147 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $187,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613,697 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 1,128.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,861,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $76,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547,171 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,569,837 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $130,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TELUS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Desjardins lifted their target price on TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. CIBC reduced their price objective on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.45.

Shares of TU stock opened at $23.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.67.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.58%. TELUS’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.254 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.91%.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

