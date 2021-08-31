31,550 Shares in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 31,550 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,272,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Tyler Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 195.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,625,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,146 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 50.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,297,000 after purchasing an additional 375,633 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $72,922,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 139.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 113,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,277,000 after acquiring an additional 66,100 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $28,701,000. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.45, for a total transaction of $2,935,804.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $4,083,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 74,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,399,159.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,621 shares of company stock valued at $18,804,616. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TYL shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $492.56 target price (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet cut Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.57.

NYSE TYL opened at $477.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 128.30 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $475.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $443.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.58 and a 1-year high of $498.98.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

