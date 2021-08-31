32,170 Shares in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Purchased by High Pointe Capital Management LLC

High Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in US Foods by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 102,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in US Foods by 2.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in US Foods by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in US Foods by 4.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

US Foods stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,568,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,297. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of -339.97 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.82 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.16.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on US Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.64.

In other US Foods news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $861,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

