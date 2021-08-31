$35.75 Million in Sales Expected for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) to report $35.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.63 million to $35.88 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group posted sales of $27.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full year sales of $137.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $137.08 million to $137.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $154.15 million, with estimates ranging from $153.48 million to $154.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 21.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th.

SAMG opened at $16.02 on Tuesday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.73 and its 200 day moving average is $15.16. The stock has a market cap of $231.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. This is a boost from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 255.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 19,862 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $355,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 594,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after purchasing an additional 52,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 516,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

