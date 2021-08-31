$37.80 Million in Sales Expected for NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) will announce sales of $37.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $37.10 million to $38.71 million. NanoString Technologies posted sales of $31.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full-year sales of $145.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $145.00 million to $145.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $187.89 million, with estimates ranging from $184.13 million to $195.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 74.15% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. The business had revenue of $33.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.30 million. The business’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.20.

In other NanoString Technologies news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total transaction of $162,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,967. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 7,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total value of $407,783.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,657.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,100 shares of company stock valued at $8,433,497. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 425.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSTG stock opened at $58.00 on Tuesday. NanoString Technologies has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $86.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.61.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

