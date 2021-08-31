$383.03 Million in Sales Expected for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) will report $383.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $358.00 million to $432.70 million. Matador Resources posted sales of $203.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 88.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $357.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.18 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 15.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 468.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTDR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Siebert Williams Shank raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.69 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.21.

NYSE MTDR opened at $28.62 on Tuesday. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $38.04. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

In other news, COO Craig N. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $84,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 5,000 shares of company stock worth $138,700. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the second quarter worth $29,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

