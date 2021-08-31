386,918 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Acquired by Oakview Capital Management L.P.

Oakview Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 386,918 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $22,062,000. Comcast makes up approximately 8.4% of Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Comcast by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,321 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Comcast by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,129 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 56,754 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,589 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.35. 358,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,302,031. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $60.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.43.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Redburn Partners began coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. HSBC boosted their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price objective on Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

