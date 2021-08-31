$389.80 Million in Sales Expected for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) to report sales of $389.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Welbilt’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $408.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $363.70 million. Welbilt reported sales of $298.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Welbilt.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.70 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 4.26%. Welbilt’s quarterly revenue was up 92.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

WBT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. raised their price objective on Welbilt from $24.75 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. William Blair lowered Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered Welbilt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Welbilt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

WBT opened at $23.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.55 and a beta of 2.47. Welbilt has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.55 and its 200-day moving average is $20.56.

In other news, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 36,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $847,933.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at $995,609. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the first quarter valued at $988,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the 1st quarter valued at $2,639,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Welbilt by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the 1st quarter valued at $2,878,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Welbilt by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

