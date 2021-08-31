39,764 Shares in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Acquired by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,491,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of Snap-on at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $5,566,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $871,720.08. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNA opened at $226.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.15 and a 200-day moving average of $228.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $138.94 and a twelve month high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.23 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SNA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.67.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

