3i Group (LON:III) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,350.50

3i Group Plc (LON:III) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,350.50 ($17.64) and last traded at GBX 1,348 ($17.61), with a volume of 167381 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,331 ($17.39).

Several brokerages have recently commented on III. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on 3i Group from GBX 1,340 ($17.51) to GBX 1,420 ($18.55) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,360 ($17.77) price objective on shares of 3i Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on 3i Group from GBX 1,445 ($18.88) to GBX 1,510 ($19.73) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, 3i Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,430 ($18.68).

The company has a market cap of £13.12 billion and a PE ratio of 6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,255.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,221.30.

In related news, insider David Hutchison purchased 1,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,298 ($16.96) per share, with a total value of £14,875.08 ($19,434.39). Also, insider Julia Wilson sold 18,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,191 ($15.56), for a total value of £221,478.36 ($289,362.90). Insiders have acquired a total of 1,171 shares of company stock worth $1,518,385 over the last ninety days.

3i Group

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

