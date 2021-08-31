42,993 Shares in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Acquired by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 42,993 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 779.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 32,727 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Voya Financial by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $1,273,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Voya Financial by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 10,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $196,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,816 shares in the company, valued at $906,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VOYA stock remained flat at $$64.92 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 34,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,694. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.24. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.17 and a 12-month high of $70.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 13.72%.

VOYA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.